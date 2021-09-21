The Unofficial ‘Bridgerton’ Cookbook is Perfect For Any Royal Affair — & It’s 20% Off On Amazon Right Now

There’s nothing quite like a royal high tea — the delectable sandwiches, the warm flavors of scrumptious desserts, and of course the decor that goes into making any simple occasion feel as royal as it can be. If you’re a fan of that aforementioned ambiance, then you’ve surely seen Netflix’s binge-worthy, Emmy-nominated series Bridgerton. The intoxicatingly sexy series has earned millions of fans and admirers across the globe, and now the show has inspired The Unofficial Bridgerton Cookbook — and it’s available for preorder at 20% off on Amazon just in time for you to prepare your next high tea!

Where to begin with this delightful cookbook? Well, let’s get back to basics. So many of the recipes in this cookbook, which is available November 23, are inspired by the characters that audiences fell in love with from the very first episode of Bridgerton. Among the recipes, there’s Daphne’s Lemonade, Penelope’s Cucumber Sandwiches, Queen Charlotte’s Cakes, and so many more. The cookbook also comes with corresponding images of the final confection — and they look so good, not even Lady Whistledown herself would turn up her nose to such refinery!

Whether you’re searching for the perfect holiday present for a loved one, or just want to begin your own preparations for when Bridgerton‘s second season finally drops on Netflix, this cookbook is an absolute must-have. Although The Unofficial Bridgerton Cookbook won’t officially be released until November 23, you can skip ahead of the line and feel like the Diamond of the First Water with this deal. The cookbook is currently 20% off, and for only $17.49, you can host a soiree that would be the envy of all Regency-era London. What are you waiting for? Ready the carriage and get your copy of The Unofficial Bridgerton Cookbook now.

