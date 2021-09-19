Costco’s Fall-Favorite Pumpkin Spice Loaf Is Finally Back

If there’s one thing we absolutely love during the fall season, it’s the delicious, warm flavors that come with this time of year. We cannot get enough of them! Whether it’s centered around pumpkins or has a cinnamon kick, the festive notes of fall food just warm our souls (and bellies). Costco has some pretty incredible bakery items like their pumpkin pie, vanilla chocolate chunk muffins and, of course, their tuxedo cake. Their latest release is actually an old favorite and it’s one we’re looking forward to getting our hands on. They’ve finally brought back their pumpkin spice loaf, and we couldn’t be more excited.

The popular instagram account @costcosisters shared the find, writing, “The pumpkin spice loaf is back!!!!! At this point my blood 🩸 type is going to be pumpkin spice 😂”

This loaf looks like the perfect fall dessert. It would especially be good to have on nights you don’t feel like baking, but still want to wow your guests. The loaf is topped with cream cheese icing and white chocolate shavings, and who doesn’t love that? It’s only $7.99 at Costco right now, which means it’s probably less expensive than buying all the ingredients to make a homemade pumpkin loaf. This is one of the many reasons we love our Costco membership. There are tons of options at such low prices, making it easy and justifiable to shop for what you need.

If you’re looking for some new fall-flavored goodies, consider picking up this pumpkin spice loaf from Costco. We’ve got a feeling it’ll become a favorite in our households, and yours too.

