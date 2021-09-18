Look, Rachael Ray is no stranger to thinking outside the box, especially when it comes to recipes like her buffalo chicken grilled cheese and cacio e pepe popcorn. Like many professional chefs, Ray has certain techniques she uses to gets things done efficiently. And, well, she just shared one of her chef secrets on Instagram and it looks like people are pretty divided about it. In celebration of National Guacamole Day, Ray shared a special hack for dicing avocados — and her fans have very mixed opinions on the trick.

Ray took to Instagram to share her tip in a video, writing, “My go-to avocado trick just in time for #NationalGuacamoleDay! 🥑⁠” In the clip, she explains the hack: “The more avocados you’re using the more this trick becomes something you love. Now this is the reason we have this wire rack here, it dices the avocados as you pull them out of their skins and drop them into the bowl.”

Commenters (not surprisingly) had mixed views on the hack. One commented, “Good idea but I don’t want to have to wash that big thing. I’ll stick with my paring knife & spoon.” Another wrote, “I can hear my Mexican mom screaming — just use the fork.” However, some of Ray’s fans seemed to appreciate the trick. One wrote, “❤️ thanks for the great tip. Did this tonight and it was a breeze! 🥑”

No matter what side of the debate you’re on, we appreciate Ray sharing her tips and tricks with us. Everyone loves efficient cooking and if there’s a way to do things faster and easier, we’re always down to try them. And when it involves making guacamole? Even better!

