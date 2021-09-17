Martha Stewart Uses This One Secret Ingredient to Turn Grilled Cheese Into the Perfect Fall Treat

We’ve all faced it: that unfinished can of pumpkin puree. Do we save it and use it another recipe? Do we simply toss it? If it were up to Martha Stewart, you’d choose the former — and make her delicious, savory fall treat: Pumpkin Grilled Cheese.

“Use it as a rich and creamy way to take a grilled cheese from good to gourmet,” Stewart writes.

To make Stewart’s Pumpkin Grilled Cheese, which was featured in Martha Stewart Living in November 2017, you’ll need just one cooking utensil, a large nonstick skillet, and we’re loving Koch Systeme CS’s 11-inch nonstick skillet pan, which just happens to be nearly 35 percent off right now at Amazon.

As for ingredients, you’ll need the pumpkin puree (of course), but make sure you use the plain kind of pumpkin puree — not pie filling. You’ll also need dijon mustard, white cheddar cheese, sage leaves, unsalted butter, and country white bread.

To start, you’ll stir together the pumpkin puree and mustard, and spread over a couple slices of bread. Top with the cheese and sage, and slather on that butter. Cook until golden, and serve with a couple dashes of salt. It’s really that easy!

Get the full Pumpkin Grilled Cheese recipe at Stewart’s website.

