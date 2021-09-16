Giada De Laurentiis’ Italian Spin on French Onion Soup Is Found in the Bread & Cheese

A made-to-order, piping-hot, cheesy French onion soup is a quintessential fall treat. With its wine-based broth and its chunky croutons, you just can’t go wrong by ordering this ultimate comfort food dish. Food Network host and star Giada De Laurentiis knows this, and she’s even put her own Italian spin on the classic dish — one that we can’t wait to try for ourselves. Introducing, De Laurentiis’ Italian Onion Soup with Fontina and Thyme.

“This crowd pleaser stars cubes of ciabatta bread (easier to eat than one thick slice!) and buttery, gooey fontina cheese. Omg,” De Laurentiis writes.

De Laurentiis’ Italian Onion Soup features two distinct twists on the French soup: fontina cheese instead of the traditional gruyere, and ciabatta bread instead of French bread.

“Fontina is so buttery and nutty, and it just melts beautifully onto the cubes of ciabatta bread – which, by the way, I find a lot easier to eat than thick slices of bread that you’ll usually find on classic French Onion Soup!” De Laurentiis writes on her website, Giadzy.

Looks and sounds delicious, right? Well, the good news is making it is easy, too.

First, you’ll want to gather your cooking tools, including a medium heavy saucepan and four ovenproof ramekins — yep, that’s it!

Your ingredients, on the other hand, will consist of olive oil, Vidalia onions, fresh thyme leaves, beef broth, ciabatta bread, fontina cheese and salt and pepper.

To start, you’ll cook onions in your saucepan until they’re tender, followed by the thyme and broth. Simmer until the onions are soft. Pour your soup into your ramekins, top with cubed bread and cheese. Broil until the cheese is nice and golden — and serve.

Easy, right?

Get the full recipe at Giadzy.

