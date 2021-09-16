Ina Garten’s Classic Fall Dessert Recipe Is Perfect for Pumpkin Pie Fans

Let’s face it, when it comes to pies, who actually enjoys making pie crust from scratch? Yeah, neither does the Barefoot Contessa herself, Ina Garten. And she has just the fall dessert that not only appeals to said crust-making-shunners but is also perfect for pumpkin pie fans: her “luxurious, creamy and easy to make” Pumpkin Mousse.

Featured both on Garten’s hit TV series, Barefoot Contessa, in 2007, as well as within one of her many cookbooks, Barefoot Contessa at Home: Everyday Recipes You’ll Make Over and Over Again, Garten’s Pumpkin Mousse is a hit among fans. The dessert combines warm spices, brown sugar, banana and orange zest with a silky whipped cream, leaving you with an absolute tastebud- (and crowd-!) pleaser.

“It certainly wasn’t the worst dessert I’d ever invented,” Garten says, per Williams Sonoma.

To make Garten’s Pumpkin Mousse, you need a few cooking tools, including a large heat-proof bowl (for mixing your pumpkin mixture), an electric mixer (for making your whipped cream), a 7 by 4-inch soufflé dish (for serving).

Now, on to the baking: Gather your ingredients, which include pumpkin puree, heavy cream, banana, and your “classic pumpkin spices” (cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar); and start by making the pumpkin mixture in the heat-proof bowl. You’ll then add dissolved gelatin, wanna and orange zest to your mixture — and mix well. As that’s cooling, whip your heavy cream in the stand mixer, and once done, fold into the pumpkin mixture.

Pour your creamy mousse into your soufflé’s dish, top with more whipped cream, sprinkle with orange zest — and serve!

“It’s a perfect, easy pumpkin mousse, and they’ll always remember what you serve for dessert,” Garten says.

For the full recipe, visit Food Network.

