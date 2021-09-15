Martha Stewart’s Riff On Rice Krispies Treats Is A Total Upgrade Of The Classic

Marshmallows and cereal are a match made in heaven. From the ooey-gooey Rice Krispies treats we enjoyed so much as a kid to the bowls of Lucky Charms that we were mostly into because of the crunchy-then-soft marshmallows, the duo has reigned supreme in our snack cravings for years. So when we saw that Martha Stewart had put a new, sophisticated spin on marshmallow cereal treats, we knew we had to try some for ourselves.

Stewart’s colorful, reimagined cereal treats are tasty enough to pack in your kids’ school lunches and to bring to the office for your own mid-morning pick-me-up. Even better? Her recipe acts like a guideline, so you can really make any sort of cereal treat your imagination comes up with.

To start with, you make a marshmallow base of butter and mini marshmallows melted together. To that, you add your mix-ins: 5 cups of cereal, and 1 1/2 cups of other ingredients like nuts, dried fruit, and chocolate.

Stewart’s combos sound delicious. There’s Cocoa Nutty, a blend of Cocoa Krispies, peanuts, and chocolate; Trail Mix, a combination of puffed oat cereal, dried cherries or cranberries, pecans and pepitas; Tropical Breeze, made from Corn Flakes, dried tropical fruit, coconut flakes, and macadamia nuts; and Berries and Cream, made from Cheerios, freeze-dried raspberries, and white chocolate. What little lad wouldn’t love a berries and cream treat that good?

We’re already dreaming of the possibilities. How about a breakfast version, made with French Toast Crunch cereal, chopped crispy bacon, and banana chips? Or a peanut butter-lover’s version, made with Reese’s Puffs cereal, mini peanut butter cups, and peanut butter chips?

You could even make vegan marshmallow cereal treats if you get gelatin-free marshmallows.

The options are basically endless, and thanks to Stewart’s base recipe, we can now have any chewy, marshmallowy cereal treat our imaginations can dream up.

