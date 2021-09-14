Jamie Oliver’s 3-Ingredient Lemon Potatoes Are The Side Dish You’ll Make All Fall

Is there any meal that isn’t made better with the addition of potatoes? From crispy tots at breakfast to golden fries at lunch, we want potatoes served with every meal. But sometimes, classic roasted potatoes can feel a little heavy when served alongside a rich, meaty main. Jamie Oliver’s solution? Add in some lemon. His crispy lemon roasted potatoes give you the same hearty, satisfying vibe of the classic side dish, but the addition of lemon brightens things up, making this the perfect accompaniment to even the richest fall and winter meals.

The recipe comes from Oliver’s new show Together, which is based on his recently released cookbook of the same name. The concept behind Together is making delicous, celebratory meals for the whole family, and we’re pretty sure everyone will love these lemon potatoes.

The potatoes are so easy to make. They only require three ingredients: potatoes, lemons, and olive oil. You do, however, need to prep them ahead of time. But that can actually be a plus when you’re making a big meal – you do most of the prep for the potatoes the day ahead, then throw them in the oven the day of.

Parboil the potatoes, then toss them with lemon peel, lemon juice, and olive oil (try using lemon olive oil if you really want to triple down on the citrusy flavor). They’re refrigerated overnight. Not only does this allow the potatoes to soak up all of that good lemon flavor, but it also lets the potato starch on the exterior of the potato chunks develop, so that when they go into the oven, they get extra-crispy.

The end result? Potatoes that are golden and fragrant with lemon, crispy on the outside and fluffy within, and totally deserving of a spot at the table next to your most celebratory entrees.

