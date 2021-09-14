Aldi’s Wine & Cheese Advent Calendars Are Coming Back & This Year They’re Cheaper Than Ever

As a kid, nothing was more exciting than counting down the days to Christmas by opening up the advent calendar. Whether it was a cheap dollar store version made of flimsy carboard and filled with waxy chocolate or a fancier version filled with small toys and even money (getting quarters as a gift just hits different when you’re a kid), advent calendars always brought excitement to the days leading up to the holidays. So why not continue the tradition with advent calendars any adult would be happy to have? Each year Aldi comes out with a wine advent calendar and a cheese advent calendar, and we’ve got the scoop on what day they’re being released in 2021, as well as some exciting pricing news.

The good news is that Aldi’s 2021 Collection Wine Advent Calendar and Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendars are both coming back on November 3. The even better news is that this year, the Aldi Wine Advent Calendar will be available for just $59.99, which is $10 cheaper than last year.

The even even better news is that these aren’t the only advent calendars you’ll be able to find at Aldi this year. The store says that they’ll be unveiling the rest of their advent calendar line up in October.

These advent calendars have limited stock and sell out quickly. They’re only available in-store, not online, so if you have an Aldi near you, you should scurry over there on November 3 to get yours.

However, if you don’t live near and Aldi you’re not totally out of luck.

Costco’s wine advent calendar is already being spotted in stores. It has a $99 price tag, and holds 24 mini bottles of wine. If you have a Costco near you, that could be your best bet.

This wine advent calendar from QVC can be ordered online if you don’t live near an Aldi or a Costco. The Vintage Wine Estates Advent Calendar features 12 half bottles of wine (about two glasses per bottle), including varietals like Pino Noir, Cabernet, Chardonnay, and Moscato.

It’s harder to find cheese advent calendars online (what with cheese being perishable and all), but you can easily make your own. Choose a selection of cheeses from your favorite store (Aldi and Trader Joe’s both have high-quality, affordable options) , then create an advent calendar out of a cardboard box with little doors cut into it, a new cheese behind each.

Any way you slice it, we can all agree that wine and cheese advent calendars are the perfect way to count down to the holidays as an adult.

