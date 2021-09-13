Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared An Autumnal Ice Cream Treat We’re Drooling Over

I’m from New England, which means that fall is my favorite season. I love apple picking, visiting pumpkin patches, watching the leaves change color, and breaking out the sweaters when nights start to get chilly. But I now live in Los Angeles, where temps can reach the 100s even through October. What the heck is a fall-loving gal to do? It’s too hot for cocoa, too hot for spiced cider, too hot for mulled wine – but just right for this frosty, fall-inspired treat from Giada De Laurentiis that basically tastes like a fizzy apple pie milk shake.

De Laurentiis’ Apple Pie Soda combines the rich creaminess of salted caramel ice cream with the tart, sweet flavor of apple cider. The flavor combo is so close to that of a real caramel apple, it’s almost uncanny. She makes the recipe even more fun with the addition of club soda, which adds a lively fizz to each sip. You should make each serving in a tall glass, so you can see the fizzy layers of flavor in each one.

Each apple pie soda is topped off with a dollop of homemade cinnamon whipped cream, and some fresh apple slices for good measure. The result is a drink that tastes like fall, but that can be enjoyed even in places where the thermometer is red throughout October. We might even take things a step further by swirling some caramel sauce in each glass before assembling the drinks for extra style, flair, and flavor.

This recipe was originally featured on the show Giada’s Holiday Handbook, which is full of delicious and inventive holiday recipes. It might even rival the chocolate tiramisu from her cookbook Everyday Italian as our new favorite fall entertaining dessert.

Whether you’re an ice cream junkie who eats it even when the temps outside are frigid, or a New Englander who now lives in the desert, this apple pie ice cream float from Giada De Laurentiis is sure to satisfy.

