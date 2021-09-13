The Beat Bobby Flay Cookbook is Almost Here & We’re Ordering More Than One For Holiday Gifts

It’s hard to find something to put on the TV when you’re with a big group, be it a group of friends, extended family, or people hanging out in a waiting room somewhere. But one show that always seems to please the masses is Beat Bobby Flay. You figure most people either love Bobby Flay (hello, I am firmly in that camp), or hate him (because they’re jealous of his outrageous cooking skills and fluffy cat Nacho?), and Beat Bobby Flay has the potential to reward both groups with what their hearts desire – watch your beloved Flay conquer his competitors and emerge victorious from a culinary battle, or watch Flay get berated by the hosts of each episode before getting his butt kicked by a chef who’s perfected their signature dish. All this to say that the Beat Bobby Flay cookbook that’s coming out on October 5th is a great gift idea for pretty much anyone, and we’re pre-ordering a few copies now.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Beat Bobby Flay: Conquer the Kitchen with 100+ Battle-Tested Recipes features some of the best looking recipes from his show. There are more than 100 to choose from, including items like chicken shawarma with red pepper tahini, mint yogurt sauce, and pickled shallots; spaghetti carbonara; and juicy lucy pimento cheeseburgers.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Beat Bobby Flay: Conquer the Kitchen with 100+ Battle-Tested Recipes $22.99 Buy now Sign Up

We also love that some of the winning competitors’ recipes are included in the book, too – Roy Breiman’s Dutch baby pancake with sauteed apples and fromage blanc beat out Flay’s version of the same dish when Breiman competed on the show, and the winning recipe can now be made in your very own kitchen. There are also winning recipes from celebrity chefs like Alex Guarnaschelli and Marcus Samuelsson. Take that, Bobby Flay!

It’s not just the recipes we love. The header notes include lots of fun behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the show, cooking tips from Flay, ingredient ideas, and strategies for time management in the kitchen (something Flay is obviously adept at).

Whether you’re a lover or a hater, there’s something for everyone to like about the new Beat Bobby Flay cookbook. Pre-order it now, and on October 5th you’ll have a copy in your hands, either to keep for yourself or to gift to someone you love this holiday season.

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

Watch: How to Make Giada De Laurentiis’ Stuffed Lasagna Rolls

