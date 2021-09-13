Costco’s Hot Cocoa Bombs Are Back & You’ll Want to Stock Up Before They Sell out

We’ve been doing out best to ignore reality, clinging to the hope that we have a few more weeks of summer left, but now that the kids are back in school, the nights are getting cooler, and a few leaves here and there are changing colors on the trees, we have to admit that fall is on its way. But rather than despair about the arrival of cold weather, this year we’re leaning into it. That means we’ve already started making some epic fall comfort food recipes, from perfectly crinkled chocolate chip cookies from Ina Garten to cozy sheet pan gnocchi. It also means that when we saw that hot cocoa bombs are back in stock at Costco, we knew we had to head to the store ASAP to load up before the wintery weather really hits.

The news of the hot cocoa bombs’ return to Costco came from one of our favorite accounts, @CostcoHotFinds on TikTok. The “Bom Bombs” come in a pack of 20 that’s separated into five packs that can be given as gifts (they make great stocking stuffers and White Elephant gift items), or kept for yourself to enjoy rich cups of cocoa all winter long. The box costs $17.99, and features chocolate balls filled with cocoa mix and marshmallows.

The bombs aren’t available on Costco’s website as of yet, so your best bet for finding them is to check your local store.

No Costco near you? Not to worry. You can find a lot of options online these days, from standard chocolately options on Amazon, to some quirky decorated versions on Etsy.

If you really want to ensure that you can have hot cocoa bombs on hand no matter the season, then you might also be interested in trying to make your own. This hot cocoa bomb cookbook, Hot Cocoa Bombs: Delicious, Fun, and Creative Hot Chocolate Treats, comes out on October 5 and features more than 50 different kinds of hot cocoa bomb, which should satisfy just about any hot cocoa craving a person could possibly have.

If that sounds like too much work, though, a Costco membership (sign up here) and a quick trip to the store are all that’s keeping you from enjoying a fancy cup of your favorite hot chocolate.

