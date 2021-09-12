This Sheet Pan Gnocchi Recipe Is the Perfect Easy Dinner for Busy School Nights

Back to school season is in full swing and that means parents have a whole lot less time to devote to cooking than they did during the slower summer months. But opting for quick and easy dinners doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice taste. Case in point? This easy sheet pan gnocchi recipe from Jenna Helwig’s new cookbook, Bare Minimum Dinners: Recipes and Strategies for Doing Less in the Kitchen.

This recipe only takes a few minutes to prep but it’s loaded with bright and bold flavors that will please even the pickiest eaters. The best part? It only requires one parchment-lined sheet pan so clean-up only consists of tossing the parchment paper in the trash after dinner. As Ina Garten would say, “How easy is that?”

Image: Mariner Books.

Ingredients:

1 pound refrigerated or shelf-stable gnocchi (such as De Cecco)

10 ounces button or cremini mushrooms, trimmed and quartered

3-5 sprigs woodsy herbs (such as rosemary, oregano, thyme, or sage; optional)

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling

½ teaspoon kosher salt

6 cups baby arugula

½ cup full-fat ricotta cheese

½ lemon

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine the gnocchi, mushrooms, and herbs, if using, on the prepared baking sheet. Add the olive oil and salt and toss to coat, then spread out the gnocchi and mushrooms in a single layer. Roast until the gnocchi are tender and the mushrooms are golden, about 20 minutes. Divide the arugula into 4 shallow bowls or plates. Top with the gnocchi mixture, then dollop with the ricotta. Squeeze the lemon over the plates, drizzle with more olive oil, and serve.

For more easy recipes like this, make sure to grab your copy of Bare Minimum Dinners today.

Excerpted from BARE MINIMUM DINNERS: Recipes and Strategies for Doing Less in the Kitchen © 2021 by Jenna Helwig. Photography © 2021 by Linda Xiao. Reproduced by permission of Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.