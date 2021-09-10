Ina Garten’s Apple Cake ‘Tatin’ Deliciously Pairs Sweet Caramel & Tart Apples

When your day calls for a mouthwatering pairing of sweet caramel and tart apples, resting on a moist bed of sour cream cake, look no farther than Ina Garten‘s elegant Apple Cake “Tatin.”

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Described by Garten as a “very simple” version of French apple tatin, which is basically an apple tart, Garten’s Apple Cake “Tatin” may be considered an intermediate-level recipe, but don’t be intimidated by the prep involved in making this dessert. Under Garten’s direction, you’ll level up your baking skills and, in the end, have a delicious apple tart to show for it.

To start, you’ll need a few baking tools and utensils, including a small saucepan, a 9-inch glass pie dish, and an electric mixer (and if you don’t have the latter, Amazon’s selling a periwinkle-blue Cuisinart stand mixer for a fraction of the price of a KitchenAid).

Cuisinart SM-50BL Stand Mixer $249.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Next, gather your ingredients, which include all your basic baking ingredients, like pure vanilla extract, flour, baking powder, eggs, butter and sugar, as well as all the particular ingredients that really make this dessert shine, like Granny Smith apples, sour cream and lemon zest.

Garten starts by cooking the caramel, followed by cutting the apples in wedges and tightly placing and arranging them in your glass pie dish.

“And when you turn it over, all those caramelized apples are going to show; it’s going to be great,” Garten explains.

Pour your caramel over the apples, and then begin mixing the rest of the ingredients to make the sour cream cake. Once combined, pour the cake batter over the caramel-drenched apple slices, bake for 30 to 40 minutes, and let it cool. Flip over and onto a flat plate, dust with powdered sugar, and serve!

Get the full recipe from Food Network.

Before you go, check out the gallery below: