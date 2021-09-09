Martha Stewart Just Launched a Gourmet Frozen Food Line & These Dishes Look Delectable

She’s already conquered our kitchens — and now, Martha Stewart is taking over the grocery aisles! The cookbook author just launched her gourmet frozen food line, Martha Stewart Kitchen, and the recipes will make you feel like a top chef with the convenience of simply heating up some decadent recipes in your home oven.

“We’ve had great success with our Martha and Marley meal kits and many people were asking, ‘Why don’t you do stuff like this that’s already prepared?'” Stewart told People. “Especially during COVID, so many people were at home and they had their family to take care of and their jobs to take care of and it was convenient for them just to pop something into the oven,” she continued.

Working in tandem with Thomas Joseph, some of Stewart’s most beloved recipes get a convenient spin, making them ready for the supermarket. Some of these recipes are perfect for those long days of running errands — like the Chicken Cacciatore — while others are the perfect treat at the end of the school day — such as those scrumptious Mac and Cheese Bites. Take a look at some of our favorite Martha Stewart Kitchen selections below, currently available at Kroger.

Martha Stewart Kitchen Chicken Cacciatore Frozen Meal — $5.99

Stewart’s Chicken Cacciatore recipe is included as a part of her frozen meals line and it sounds so good. Included in the frozen meal box are chicken thighs, cremini mushrooms, and red bell peppers, featuring accents of olives and capers in a creamy tomato sauce. This meal bakes in the oven for just 35 minutes! You can get this convenient, gourmet meal for just $5.99 at Kroger.

Martha Stewart Kitchen Mac and Cheese Bites — $5.99

Need a quick appetizer to take to your next shindig? Martha Stewart’s Mac & Cheese Bites are your answer! These scrumptious bites of cheese-heaven feature a classic twist on everyone’s favorite comfort food: mac & cheese. Simply bake the bites for 12-14 minutes at 400° Fahrenheit or until they’re golden brown and you’ll be the toast of your next soiree.

Martha Stewart Kitchen Apple Crisp — $8.99

Finally, treat yourself to a decadent dessert with Stewart’s classic Apple Crisp. It’s no secret that Stewart loves to use apples in her recipes, and as we inch closer to autumn, you’ll definitely want to stock up on this particular frozen food item before it’s gone. This classic combo is the perfect confection of Northern Spy apples with brown sugar, cinnamon, and an oat topping. At just $8.99 at Kroger, this is a great dish to keep stored in your freezer until you’re ready to chow down.

