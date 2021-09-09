Martha Stewart’s Pasta Carbonara Is an Easy, Delicious Weeknight Dinner That Requires Just 6 Ingredients

Look, we’re suckers for quick and easy weeknight dinners, especially if they feature our all-time favorite food group: pasta. And Martha Stewart’s pasta carbonara is not only a creamy, salty, pancetta-sprinkled dish of pure perfection, but the grated Parmesan-dusted pasta dish is foolproof and requires just six everyday kitchen staples to make.

“If you can boil water, then making this easy version of pasta carbonara is just a hop, skip, and a jump away,” Stewart writes. “Carbonara is a comfort food standby for good reason.”

To make Stewart’s pasta carbonara, a classic Italian dish that features a creamy, cheesy sauce and salty cured pork, you’ll need six simple ingredients: spaghetti, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, heavy cream, eggs, pancetta, and EVOO. Of course, you’ll also want some kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper for seasoning.

As far as kitchen tools are concerned, pull out your large skillet (and if you don't have one, we highly recommend Lodge's Cast Iron Skillet, which you can find for under $20 at Amazon); a medium bowl for whisking your egg, yolks and cream together; and a large pot for boiling your pasta.

Once everything’s prepped, it’s time to cook — and this part of the process takes a short, sweet 10 minutes. To start, you’ll cook your pancetta in your skillet; then, whisk together your egg mixture. Once you’ve boiled and cooked your spaghetti pasta in salted water, transfer over over to the skillet along with 1 cup of your pasta water and slowly add in your egg mixture. Stir in the cheese and pork — and serve!

