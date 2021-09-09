Aldi Just Added Tons of Delicious Fall Items to Its Bakery Section

It’s fall at Aldi! And the German grocer’s latest batch of Aldi Finds boasts a slew of delicious fall items, from savory pumpkin-flavored foods found in the frozen foods aisle to irresistibly sweet snacks, like Specially Selected Pumpkin Cheesecake Drizzled Caramel Corn. But the section we can’t wait to explore? Aldi’s bakery section, which was recently bulked up with a slew of new fall items — including the ever-so-popular Bake Shop Apple Cider Donuts.

From pumpkin sliced loaf cake to all the fall pies, Aldi’s bakery section this month is a can’t-miss stop on your next (few) Aldi trips. Not only are the aforementioned Bake Shop Apple Cider Donuts (described by Aldi Reviewer as the “perfect mix of apples, cinnamon, sugar, and soft fried dough”) a must-buy item (it was voted an Aldi Fan Favorite, after all), but Aldi’s also selling Bake Shop Pumpkin Sliced Loaf Cake ($3.29), a popular, seasonal item, and L’oven Fresh Maple Streusel Breakfast Bread, which, according to Aldi shoppers, makes for the best French toast.

Oh, and did we mention the pies? Among Aldi’s robust fall pies collection are two apple pies (Dutch apple, $3.49, and caramel apple, $3.89), cherry pie ($3.49), pecan pie ($5.29) and, of course, pumpkin pie ($3.49).

The pumpkin-flavored items don’t end there. Starting this weekend, Aldi shoppers will spot Bake Shop Pumpkin Cake Rolls ($4.29) in the bakery section.

And starting Sept. 15, keep an eye out for Bake Shop Cinnamon Cake ($3.99).

Plus, Aldi’s added a ton of pumpkin items to store shelves this month, including pumpkin-scented (and -shaped!) candles. View all of Aldi’s new pumpkin items here.

