The Secret to Ina Garten’s Chocolate Chip Cookies Is This One Unique Baking Method

Is there any sweet treat more iconic than chocolate chip cookies? That’s a rhetorical question because, obviously, no. We’ve had them homemade, sliced and baked from a tube of cookie dough, eaten right out of the box, served warm from a bakery, crispy, chewy, cakey, you name it. But we’re still, miraculously, learning of new ways to make and enjoy this classic cookie. In fact, Ina Garten just shared a giant crinkled chocolate chip cookie recipe that uses a technique so bizarre, it’s almost too strange to believe – but the results don’t lie.

Garten’s cookies come with a pretty standard ingredients list. Butter, brown and white sugar, good vanilla (get her favorite Nielsen-Massey vanilla here), flour, you get the idea.

She does use chopped bittersweet chocolate (she recommends Lindt) instead of chocolate chips, which adds more textural and flavor variety to each bite of your cookies, and her recipe also doesn’t require you to refrigerate the dough for a long time before baking, which is great for those days when you’re in a “I need a cookie literally NOW” type of mood (so, like, every day). Instead, you freeze your cookie dough scoops for just 15 minutes while the oven preheats.

Then things get a little freaky. We feel like we’ve spent our whole lives in the kitchen tiptoeing around and gently handling baking pans so that our goodies don’t fall flat in the oven, but Garten’s crinkled cookies require some tough love.

After ten minute of baking, you take the pan of cookies out of the oven and bang them on the counter, hard. You don’t want them to be puffed up and cakey – slamming the pan on the counter while the dough is still hot and gooey allows the air to escape, which ends up creating a cookie that’s at once crisp and chewy.

You continue the cycle of baking and banging until the cookies have been in the oven for 18 to 20 minutes. These pan-bang cookies have golden crispy edges and a chewy center, are loaded with melty chocolate pieces, and get topped with a sprinkle of fleur de sel (Garten swears by this brand) before being left to cool.

These may not be your average chocolate chip cookie, but just like any, they’re guaranteed to hit your sweet spot. Serve with a glass of ice cold milk, pack a few in your lunch box, give some to your friends – you can’t miss when your cookies are this tasty.

