Costco Is Selling Star Wars & Disney Pyrex Sets & We’re Stocking Up For The Holidays

Holiday shopping is no joke, so we’ve been known to start stocking up on good presents as early as, well, right now. Sometimes there’s an item that catches our eye and we know it would be perfect for someone we love, but it will probably sell out before Christmas, so we start filling our secret present closet up a little early. Such is the case with these new Pyrex Glass Decorated Food Storage Sets at Costco. The 8-piece sets feature characters from Star Wars, Disney, and Hello Kitty, and we can think of more than one person who’d love to unwrap these come December.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

These sets are available in stores, but only the Star Wars and Minnie Mouse sets are currently available on Costco’s website. These particular designs are exclusive to Costco, so if you’re a collector and don’t have a membership, now’s the time to sign up!

The Pyrex Glass 8-piece Star Wars Decorated Food Storage Set includes a 4-cup round container with a Yoda design, a 4-cup round container with a Darth Vader Design, a 7-cup round container with an R2-D2 design, and a 7-cup round container with a Storm Trooper design, and all of them come with matching plastic lids.

Courtesy of Pyrex.

Pyrex Glass 8-piece Star Wars Decorated Food Storage Set $19.99 Buy now Sign Up

The Pyrex Glass 8-piece Minnie Mouse Decorated Food Storage Set features the same dimensions, but has Minnie Mouse designs including Forever Young, Live it Up!, Be Bold, and Modern Icon.

Courtesy of Pyrex.

Pyrex Glass 8-piece Minnie Mouse Decorated Food Storage Set $19.99 Buy now Sign Up

If you don’t have a Costco membership or if these designs sell out, you’re not out of luck. We found some similar Pyrex items on Amazon that the Star Wars and Disney fans in your life will also lose their minds over.

There’s this Star Wars Pyrex set that features two round and two rectangular containers with lids, and it’s a little more colorful than the Costco Set.

Courtesy of Pyrex.

Pyrex 4-cup Decorated 8-pc Set, Star Wars Food Storage $39.99 Buy now Sign Up

Those who prefer the House of Mouse will love these Mickey & Friend Pyrex containers that feature Mickey, Minnie, and other iconic characters, along with colorful lids to keep your foods fresh.

Courtesy of Pyrex.

Pyrex Disney Mickey & Friends Round Glass Storage Set $39.99 Buy now Sign Up

Listen, some people claim that it’s too early to start holiday shopping, but we know a good find when we see one. If you have a Star Wars or Disney fan in your life (and let’s be honest, who doesn’t?) then it could be time for you to start making your list and checking it twice before these collectible Pyrex sets sell out.

