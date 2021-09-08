Martha Stewart Just Shared a Creamy Broccoli Curry You’ll Have On Repeat This Fall

With fall comes cooler weather, and that means we’re looking for comfort wherever we can find it, from the cozy, fuzzy blanket we keep on the couch, to a bubbling pot of something delicious cooking on the stove on a chilly night. But often those cozy comfort food meals are missing something essential: vegetables! It doesn’t have to be that way. While summer vegetable dishes like heirloom tomato salads and zucchini-filled pastas might not make your heart beat so fast in the fall, there are other ways to get some extra-tasty nutrition into your meals. The latest recipe we’re excited about does just that. It’s Martha Stewart’s 30-Minute Broccoli Curry, which is packed with calcium, protein, and most importantly, flavor that will warm you from the inside out.

The key to making this flavorful curry in less than a half hour is having pre-made green curry paste on hand, which you can find at most major grocery stores these days, or online. It’s packed with robust ingredients like garlic, chiles, cilantro, shallots, and more, saving you the work of prepping all of them yourself but adding nuanced, layered flavor to your dish with just a couple of spoonfuls.

The flavors of the paste are reinforced by sauteeing ginger, shallots, and cilantro stems in some oil before adding the green curry paste and creamy canned coconut milk to your pan. Once that’s simmered a bit and the flavors have time to meld, you add your broccoli, which soaks up all of the aromatic ingredients.

Stewart features broccoli and tofu in this curry recipe to boost the calcium content, but you can add pretty much any vegetable or protein you’d like. We love the addition of sweet potato, kabocha squash, or sweet sugar pumpkins to coconut curries, and any extra greens like spinach or baby kale are easy to toss in right at the end, too.

To finish off the recipe, add some broiled tofu to the broth, then serve over brown rice with a garnish of cilantro leaves and lime juice-pickled chiles, and you’ve got an unforgettable meal that will keep you warm and cozy all season long – and it only takes 30 minutes or so.

Another time-saving shortcut we love is using microwaved bags of brown rice, which take less than two minute to prepare. It can take almost an hour to prepare brown rice from scratch, so this saves a huge amount of time (and spares you from washing yet another pot after dinner).

