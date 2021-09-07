If You Like Apple Crisp You’ll Love Martha Stewart’s Newest Fall Dessert

Do you feel that? The temperatures are finally cooling and the brisk, autumn air is on the way. That means it’s time for one of our favorite fall ingredients to make a comeback: apples! This season, we know you’ll want to go all out on some of the best, easy-to-make comfort foods or light up the holidays like Rosh Hashanah — and Martha Stewart just served up another amazing recipe fit for fall with her Raisin-Challah Apple Betty confection.

“Fans of apple crisps and crumbles will love this warm dessert served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream slowly melting over top,” Stewart shared on her Instagram account, alongside a photo of the delectable dish. “This dessert is perfect for Rosh Hashanah since it brings together challah, apples, and honey — all symbols of luck in the New Year. Make-ahead tip: Bake the betty up to a day before, cool completely, and cover. Then warm in a low oven before serving.” Bearing Stewart’s words of culinary wisdom in mind, of which you can find more in her upcoming cookbook Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season: A Baking Book, let’s break down this recipe.

The first, and most essential, step you’ll want to take is pre-heating your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, coat an 8×8 inch baking dish with butter. Up next, you’ll want to stir together the brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt, while in another larger bowl, you’ll toss apples with vinegar, cider, and honey. Once your apple mix is complete, spoon 1/3 of the mixture into the baking dish, then add 1/3 of the sugar mix overtop.

Next, you’ll want to toss your bread cubes of choice in with butter and your remaining cider, and add this bread mixture on top of the apple/ sugar mix already in the baking dish. Then, it’s time for some layering — adding 1/3 of the apple mixture, then 1/3 of the sugar mixture, followed by the bread cube mix.

Finish off the baking dish mix with the final sprinkles of your sugar mixture and some almonds, before adding a loose cover of parchment-lined foil. Bake the entire dish until the apples at the center of the mixture are tender, and those along the sides are bubbling. Remove the parchment foil cover and bake until the top is nice and crisp. Finally, let the Raisin-Challah Apple Betty cool before dishing it out with your favorite brand of vanilla ice cream. With this recipe, you’ll be the toast of the apple orchard!

