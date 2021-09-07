Costco Just Brought Back This Fan-Favorite Holiday Drink

It almost pains me to write this because we are barely one day into spooky season and all I want to think about is Halloween but there’s some breaking Costco news that I must bring to your attention. Even though the holidays are still a few months away, the holiday spirit is alive and well at Costco. How do we know this? Well, a fan-favorite holiday product has been spotted at certain Costco locations. Yes, we’re talking about Costco’s famous eggnog.

The classic holiday beverage was spotted by the Texas-based Costco Instagram fan account @costcohotfinds two days ago. We don’t know if all locations have restocked their eggnog supply yet but it’s safe to assume if it isn’t in your store yet, you can expect it soon.

The one-and-a-half-liter of eggnog will only set you back $8.99. A deal that good is worth the cost of a membership, yeah?

The exciting holiday news comes just shortly after another seasonal Costco classic made its triumphant return to Costco warehouses — the famous four-pound pumpkin pie. Giant chicken pot pies big enough to feed at least six people have also been spotted by eagle-eyed shoppers so it’s safe to say that Costco has all of your fall comfort food needs covered.

