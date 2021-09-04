There’s a New ‘Friends’ Cookbook Inspired by Central Perk & It’s Already 30% Off

Ever wanted to grab a drink from Central Perk? Well, now you can! OK, maybe not exactly, but you can get pretty close thanks to the new cookbook, Friends: The Official Central Perk Cookbook. The cookbook is sure to make you feel like you’re part of the gang as you enjoy a drink inspired by the iconic café. Plus, with delicious recipes such as Smoked Gouda Breakfast Sandwich, New York Cheesecake Squares, and Apple Chai Milk Tea Latte Cupcakes — do you really need another reason to add this to your cart?

Friends fans are in for a treat (pun not intended) as they flip through 50 recipes and full-color photography. And for those who like a side of nostalgia with their appetizer, you can also find classic stills and iconic quotes from the show. Could this cookbook be any more amazing?!

During the pandemic lockdown, you’re sure to have made the TikTok famous whipped coffee once or twice — or you know, every day — but now you’ll be able to add a fun twist to your morning cup of joe by trying out Rachel’s Blackout Latte or Chandler’s Espresso Macchiato.

The cookbook is set to be released on October 5th but if you order now you’ll be able to snag it for 30 percent off. With winter around the corner, what better time to get cozy and whip up some sweet desserts to enjoy by yourself, with family, or friends.

