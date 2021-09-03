Martha Stewart’s Showstopping Granny Smith Cake Is Reason Enough to Go Apple Picking

Apple picking is one of those ubiquitous autumn activities, and it’s super fun family time to spend a day in the orchard, communing with nature, selecting the best fruit while inhaling the crisp air. But then you come home with 472 apples and … now what? Apple sauce for the whole neighborhood? Luckily Martha Stewart has a better idea: Apple-Honey Upside-Down Cake.

“Consider this another great reason to go apple-picking this September — or a fun and unexpected twist to serve on Rosh Hashanah, as it’s Jewish custom to eat apple slices dipped in honey to ensure the new year will be fruitful and sweet,” suggests the Instagram caption accompanying the photo of this gorgeous dessert.

This recipe comes from her 99th (!) cookbook, Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts: 100+ Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season, and is the perfect treat to enjoy on a cool fall evening. Or morning? We totally think apple cake for breakfast is acceptable. Because fruit!

At the apple orchard, look for firm, tart apples, like the Granny Smith, Mutsu, or Winesap. According to the Cook’s Notes on the recipe page, “Apples you eat whole or cook into applesauce are not the same ones you want for this dessert. Choose firm varieties — so they’ll maintain their shape when baked and inverted onto a serving plate — that have enough tartness to counter the buttery-sweet caramel.”

We’re definitely adding this Apple-Honey Upside-Down Cake to our fall dessert lineup, and scheduling an apple picking trip for the next available weekend. We’re going to try to limit the fruit haul to just a couple dozen, though.

Get the full recipe from Martha Stewart.

