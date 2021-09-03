Martha Stewart’s Perfect Labor Day Weekend Recipe Features an Italian Twist on This Summer Classic

After a long summer of eating all of the watermelon and sweet corn we can handle, the unofficial end of summer is here: Labor Day weekend. It’s usually our last chance to eat all of our BBQ favorites before we swap out our iced coffees for pumpkin spice lattes but if you don’t have a grill to make some BBQ dishes, no problem! This Labor Day weekend, Martha Stewart has the perfect baby back ribs recipe that a backyard full of guests or just your household family will love. And you can make the Tuscan-inspired dish in the oven!

“Three racks of baby back ribs marinate with olive oil, paprika, fennel seeds, sage, thyme, and rosemary,” reads the mouth-watering caption on Stewart’s recent Instagram post. “They slow-roast in the oven for two hours until the meat is fork-tender and releases its juicy flavor.”

Can’t you practically taste the Italian countryside already?

Those. Look. Amazing. And not so gooey to eat that you end up with a full face of sauce and seasonings! That’s because they’re finished off with a garlicky white-balsamic glaze instead of a barbecue sauce. Even better: The prep time on this succulent dish is only 20 minutes!

Of course, Stewart offers the complete step-by-step instructions for the Tuscan ribs recipe on her website, plus some pro tips on achieving the perfect texture: “To prevent ribs from becoming chewy after cooking, remove the thin, tissuey membrane from the undersides: Slide the tip of a knife between the bone and the membrane at one end, then pull it back. It should come off in one piece.”

Serve with Stewart’s Balsamic Potato Salad or your favorite barbecue side dish and enjoy!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: