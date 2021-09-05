This New ‘Star Wars’ Holiday Cookbook Is 16% Off on Amazon & Features Out-of-This World Recipes

The holidays might not be exactly around the corner, but they’re approaching fast. If you like to get ahead of that holiday shopping rush to prevent the headache of crowded stores or shipping delays, we totally get it. Trust us, we understand how difficult it can be trying to find perfect gifts for friends and family, and then making sure they arrive on time. Our favorite place to start is by thinking about their hobbies, passions and pretty much everything they enjoy. If anyone in your life loves Star Wars and baking, we’ve found the perfect gift for them. PSA: there’s a Star Wars holiday cookbook available for preorder on Amazon and yes, it’s already on sale!

Image: Insight Editions. Image: Insight Editions.

Star Wars: The Life Day Cookbook $20.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

This cookbook is a follow-up to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook, so if you geeked out over that, you’re going to be obsessed with this book of 50 recipes celebrating every Wookiee’s favorite holiday—Life Day. Even the recipe names are inspired by the movie: “Bantha Surprise” and “Mudhorn Eggnog” are just a couple fun things you’ll discover inside.

The cookbook officially drops on November 2nd and is currently on sale right now, so you’ll want to add it to your cart before the deal is gone. The book also includes Star Wars-themed crafts, so we’re beyond sold on it. This could be such a fun book to have around on those rainy days when you need to find activities to keep your little ones entertained.

This isn’t the first holiday cookbook we’ve added to our cart recently. There’s also a The Nightmare Before Christmas version and one inspired by Hocus Pocus.

Overall, if you’ve got anyone special in your life that’s obsessed with all things Jedi-related, this cookbook makes for the ultimate present. Maybe even gift this a little early, so the festive recipes can be made before the holidays. Either way, we have a feeling whoever you give this to will be over-the-moon.

