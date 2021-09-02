Costco Just Brought Back This Famous Fall Bakery Item & Shoppers Are Already Stocking Up

You know what it means when the air starts to get chilly in the morning and the first leaves start to hit the ground — ’tis the season for everything pumpkin spice, and let us not forget where that delicious flavor originated: pumpkin pie itself! And one of our — and your — favorite places to grab this particular baked good is ready with our fall dessert of choice.

“It’s baaack!” announced CostcoBuys on Instagram. “Costco’s legendary pumpkin pie is a fall staple…we basically always have one in our fridge from September to November! They’re $6.99 each!”

This fall delicacy from Costco is famous not only for its impeccable flavor but for its massive size. It’s hard to tell from the photo but these pies weigh in at a whopping four pounds!

While some people might say July is too early for a pumpkin spice latte and that you can’t have pumpkin pie until Thanksgiving, we completely disagree. Heck, we’re totally cool with you eating a slice of pumpkin for breakfast tomorrow if you want. It’s a vegetable, right? Sort of?

Many of @CostcoBuys followers are on our side based on their comments.

“My fave!!!!!!!!!!! Cold or hot!” noted @traderjoesobsessed, implying they’re open to shopping anywhere they can get good stuff.

“Yummm gotta get one this weekend,” commented @angolana1960, with many other commenters tagging their pumpkin-pie loving friends to alert them to the in-stock dessert.

Our takeaway? Get thee to a Costco ASAP before they sell out!

