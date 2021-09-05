This Bobby Flay-Approved Cookware Brand Is Now at Nordstrom—& It’s Actually Affordable

If there is anyone we trust when it comes to cooking a good meal, it’s Bobby Flay. There’s no denying that the man can cook, and he has some pretty awesome recommendations. Whether you’re looking for some new pantry essentials to add to your go-to lineup, or you need a new Thanksgiving cookbook for the upcoming holiday season, Flay’s got your back. And we just learned that one of his favorite cookware brands, GreenPan, is available on Nordstrom’s website, and the products look super legit and won’t break the bank. But could we expect anything less from the cooking master himself?

Best of all, unlike some cookware brands that can run you a few hundred dollars for a single item, GreenPan is pretty affordable. Yes, some of their higher-end lines can be pricier (okay, Flay does like their Premier collection), but you can get a high-quality fry pan for just $60.

Check out some must-have picks from the pro-approved cookware line that you can shop at Nordstrom below:

If you enjoy a good soup or pasta, this stock pot is perfect for you. It can hold 6 quarts of liquid…now that’s a lot of soup! One of our favorite parts about GreenPan is that it uses a non-toxic version of non-stick coating, and you can use metal utensils without worrying about damaging your pots and pans.

If you love making homemade stir fry or fresh pasta sauce, then we think this saute pan would be a great addition to your kitchen. It’s stainless steel, holds 5 quarts and looks super sleek. Who doesn’t love that?

This last one is a must-have for anyone looking for a versatile pan. Having a reliable fry pan is super important when it comes to cooking. There are so many different things you can cook in it, and it doesn’t hurt that this 10-inch non-stick fry pan is gorgeous too. It can be used on nearly any heat surface; ceramic, gas, and even induction. We love a do-it-all cooking tool, and we’ve got a feeling this could become your new favorite.

From the beautiful design to unique features, you can’t beat the price of this professional line of cookware. I mean, seriously, Bobby Flay is a fan, so you know it gets the job done.

