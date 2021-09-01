Giada De Laurentiis Just Turned Our Favorite Dip Into a Sandwich & It’s So Easy to Make

Giada De Laurentiis’s latest Instagram post told us to “imagine if cheesy spinach dip turned into a grilled cheese,” and now we literally can’t think of anything else. The accompanying photo of the crispy bread, melted cheese, and perfectly wilted spinach has us salivating like a puppy in front of a juicy steak. Why hasn’t this existed before?! Thank goodness for Giada and another one of her amazing ideas.

“This garlicky, zesty spinach dip grilled cheese is everything,” De Laurentiis continued in the Instagram post about the sandwich, and we clicked on over to the recipe as fast as we could to see if we could pull this off for lunch today. Luckily, the ingredients are ones you’re likely to already have in your kitchen – or can easily pick up at the supermarket – and the total prep and cook time is only 30 minutes.

Basically, you start by cooking the spinach like you would for a yummy side dish. Heat olive oil, chopped garlic cloves, salt, and red pepper flakes in a large skillet until fragrant, and then add in baby spinach and some more salt, cooking until the leaves are wilted. Drain, cool, and chop the veggies so it’s ready.

Next, you just basically make a basic grilled cheese, but because it’s Giada, you make the most amazing grilled cheese that is anything but basic. Sprinkle four slices of sourdough bread with mozzarella cheese and top with even portions of the spinach. Finish each stack with another slice of buttered bread and a topping of grated parmesan cheese.

“You can use either mayonnaise or butter on the slices of bread to stick the Parmesan cheese on – just use whatever you have on hand,” De Laurentiis suggests. Um, mayo, please!

Now, grill up the sandwiches in a hot pan, putting the butter/mayo-parmesan side down, using a slightly small lid to cover and press the sandwiches down. Flip them over to get both sides golden brown and crispy.

“This comforting grilled cheese sandwich features all the flavor of a hot, bubbly spinach dip between two crispy slices of bread!” says De Laurentiis about the recipe.

At 770 calories per sandwich, it’s definitely not an everyday lunch meal. But when we need easy comfort food, this spinach dip grilled cheese is our new go-to.

