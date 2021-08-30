The Author of Cooking Through Trader Joe’s Has A New Cookbook — & It’s 10% Off on Amazon

Normally, a run to the grocery store can feel like a chore. There are lists to be checked, ingredients to buy, and not to mention rows and rows of food to navigate. But when we step into Trader Joe’s, we cannot help but get a bit of a rush knowing that we’ll be in for a tasty surprise or two. And no one knows that feeling better than Kelsey Lynch, who is behind the famous Trader Joe’s Food Reviews account on Instagram. She released her first book, Cooking Through Trader Joe’s this time last year, and now, Lynch has a brand new book all about her favorite Trader Joe’s recipes. It’s called Cooking Through Trader Joe’s Cookbook Favorites, and it’s 10% off on Amazon right now!

The original Cooking Through Trader Joe’s cookbook featured a number of recipes with favorite ingredients from TJ’s, and this follow-up book focuses on the very best you can find at the store. Sounds like a dream job to us!

Since releasing her first book, Lynch has gone full-time with her TJ’s reviews and recipes business. Her second cookbook chronicles some of her favorites from the first, and it’s well worth a read. Although neither cookbook is affiliated with Trader Joe’s in an official capacity, it’s still a must-have item for any loyal TJ’s shopper.

Cooking Through Trader Joe’s Cookbook Favorites highlights some of Lynch’s absolute must-have ingredients and the meals that she makes with them. Each product in the cookbook has been tested — and tasted — by Lynch herself, so you know you’re getting a resounding endorsement. At just $24.29, this cookbook is a steal, and will totally go with your first copy, too! Head down our virtual aisle and nab your copy before they’re gone.

