We’ve still got quite a bit of time before we can indulge in some new Outlander episodes so what are die-hard fans supposed to do while waiting for season six to drop? Well, of course, you can rewatch favorite scenes from seasons past or play Skye Boat Song on a continuous loop, read the books (if you haven’t already!) or even cook some meals inspired by your favorite show.

Believe it or not, an Outlander cookbook is not only an actual thing you can buy, but it just so happens to be on sale right now on Amazon.

Outlander Kitchen: The Official Outlander Companion Cookbook by Theresa Carle-Sanders and with a foreword by Diana Gabaldon herself, usually costs $35.00 but today, it’s on sale for only $17.69. Not only is this an amazing deal for Outlander fans, but just think of what a great holiday gift this would be for all of your Outlander-loving friends and family. The book is filled with recipes inspired by the series including Gypsy Stew, Scotch Eggs, Brianna’s Bridies and Jenny’s Onion Tart.

If one cookbook isn’t enough to fill the Jamie-sized hole in your heart, you better purchase Theresa Carle-Sanders’ second Outlander cookbook which also happens to be on sale.

Usually costing $35, Outlander Kitchen: To the New World and Back Again: The Second Official Outlander Companion Cookbook is on sale for $19.95 today and features recipes like Mrs. Figg’s Flapjacks, Annie Macdonald’s Chicken Noodle Soup, Jenny’s Breakfast Crumble and Simon Fraser’s Grits with Honey.

We’re not sure how long these two must-have cookbooks will be on sale so we suggest buying them while they’re still available.

