Try Trisha Yearwood’s Easy Fried Fish Recipe & You’ll Never Buy Frozen Again

We know you’re all about fun, creative recipes that have a kick to them, and this latest from country crooner Trisha Yearwood will actually leave your mouths watering. The singer and author of the forthcoming Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family offers up a delightful and delectable take on fried fish with her Fried Flounder with Sweet Pepper Mayo recipe. It’s a simple, easy recipe that takes less than 40 minutes to prepare, and it’ll have you leaving frozen fish in the past.

Before we get to that smooth, tangy mayo, let’s start by frying up some fish! Yearwood’s recipe calls for vegetable oil to be heated to 375 degrees Fahrenheit in a dutch oven. Then, you’ll want to have your flounder — or preferred friable fish — cut delicately. When that’s all prepared, you can turn your attention to the flour mixture. Whisk together the dry ingredients — flour, rice flour, Old Bay seafood seasoning and baking powder in a large bowl. Don’t have Old Bay on hand? No worries. You can order it on Amazon for just $7!

Next, add the club soda of your choice and mix the dry ingredients into the carbonated beverage until it looks just slightly thinner than pancake mix. Now, we’re about to put our fish in the sea (of vegetable oil). First, coat your fish in some flour with salt and pepper, then dip the fish into the batter before placing it in the oil for up to 4 or 5 minutes. Once it’s nice and golden, you can lay them on a wrack to drain — pro tip: add some salt immediately so that it soaks into the crunchy coating of the fish!

All right, let’s get to the good part: the Sweet Pepper Mayo. This part is super easy. Just combine your mayonnaise, peppers, cornichon, parsley and lemon zest and juice, and stir the ingredients to combine. Much like Yearwood, you can season with hot sauce to taste, too! If you plan to do your Sweet Pepper Mayo before the fish, make sure you put the Sweet Pepper Mayo in the refrigerator to stay cool. And just like that, you’re the queen of the sea with this delicious recipe!

Get the full Fried Flounder with Sweet Pepper Mayo recipe on Food Network.

