This “Hocus Pocus” Cookbook Is Full of Scary Good Recipes to Try This Halloween

Halloween is slowly creeping up on us, and if you enjoy getting into the holiday spirit as much as we do, then you’ve probably already started purchasing all of your fall decor and halloween items. If you’re a fan of the movie “Hocus Pocus” or you just enjoy festive cooking, then we have a feeling you’ll love this latest Amazon find. They’re now selling an (unofficial) “Hocus Pocus” cookbook, with recipes inspired by the movie, so you can bring your love for Halloween to the table.

Image: Ulysses Press. Image: Ulysses Press.

The Unofficial “Hocus Pocus” Cookbook is $15.99 on Amazon right now. If you don’t feel like purchasing the hard copy, it’s also available in Kindle edition. The book has a variety of recipes from casseroles to cakes to even mocktails! We think this book would come in handy this Halloween. Maybe consider watching the movie with your little ones and making a dish from the book after. We have a feeling they’d get a kick out of it. The names of the recipes are super creative; Dead Man’s Toes Sausage Appetizers, Burning Rain of Death Punch, and Black Magic Beef Stew just to name a few.

If you know anyone who loves “Hocus Pocus” or Halloween, this would be an awesome, and festive, gift to give. Why not spice it up in the kitchen and try some witch inspire recipes? We sure know we want to. It’s currently available for preorder; add it to your cart now, so it’ll arrive just in time for the spooky season.

