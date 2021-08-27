Costco Just Brought Back This Fan-Favorite French Bakery Item & the Price Is So Good

Flaky, buttery biscuits enrobed in a sweet Belgian chocolate: We can’t think of a snack more dangerously delicious — let alone more addicting — than chocolate crepes. More specifically, we (along with many other Costco shoppers) are obsessed with Kirkland Signature’s Loc Maria Crepes — and they just so happen to be back in stock.

Described as a “combination of an authentic French crispy crepe from the Brittany region of France and fine Belgian chocolate,” Kirkland Signature’s Crepes are so popular, they practically fly off the shelves — and for good reason. They’re not only an irresistible sweet treat (especially when you freeze them!), but a 20-ounce box costs just $10.

“Basically picture a very, very thin, crisp wafer cookie coated in luscious smooth milk chocolate,” CostCuisine describes in their review. “The crepe portion reminds me of a fortune cookie except way thinner and lighter.”

Although unavailable for purchase on Costco’s website, you can find these Kirkland Signature Crepes at Amazon and Instacart.

At Amazon, a limited number of boxes are available for about $20 each. While at Instacart, you can purchase them directly from Costco stores and have them delivered to your doorstep.

Great as a personal treat or as holiday gifts for coworkers (and friends and family, alike), run — don’t walk — to Costco to pick yourself up a box of these chocolatey treats.

