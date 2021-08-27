Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Bombs Are Here, So Stock Up Now

With PSLs arriving at Starbucks early, and stores, like Aldi and Bath & Body Works, already selling fall-scented candles, it’s never been a better time to also stock up on — you guessed it — pumpkin spice hot cocoa bombs. And lucky for us all, they’re currently in stock on both Etsy and Amazon. But you better act fast, because if we learned anything last fall it’s that hot cocoa bombs very quickly sell out.

Let’s start with Amazon, where Maud Borup’s selling Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Bombs for $15.99 each. Simply drop the bomb in 6 ounces of hot milk, stir, and top with marshmallows. These hot cocoa bombs are already so popular, there are only about a dozen left.

At Esty, The Eclectic Chic’s also selling the already-popular Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Bombs for an even better deal: a three-pack for $17.

This hot cocoa bomb set boasts three white chocolate shells filled with a blend of pumpkin-spiced hot cocoa.

“Each bomb makes the perfect hot cocoa with a seasonal twist!” the Etsy seller writes. “Simply steam milk and pour over bomb in a mug!”

Or, head over to Sweet Wolf Co.’s shop and create a four-pack of fall-flavored hot cocoa bombs for $26 ($6.50 each). Flavors include vanilla chai latte, salted caramel apple, caramel latte and, of course, pumpkin spice; and each cocoa bomb is filled with mini marshmallows.

“Our Fall Hot Cocoa Bombs are the perfect way to bring in the season,” the seller writes. “All of our treats are made to order with quality ingredients.”

