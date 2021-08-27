There’s a New The Nightmare Before Christmas Cookbook You Need This Halloween & It’s 34% Off on Amazon

Even ghouls and goblins love to celebrate the holidays! Regardless if you’re in the mood for something this Halloween or the upcoming holiday season, you’ll surely find a recipe that is suitable and spooky in this cookbook inspired by a beloved Tim Burton film. The Nightmare Before Christmas Official Cookbook and Entertaining Guide brings all of the splendor of the season with some added spooks — and it’s available on Amazon right now for 34% off!

So many people know and love the 1993 animated film directed by Henry Selick. Now, you bring the movie to life in your very own kitchen—all your favorite characters from the spooky movie inspired some of these ghoulishly good treats for any soiree. There are 50 recipes featured in this cookbook, including Sally Sweet-n-Salty Popcorn, Oogie Boogie Lemon Meringue Cupcakes, and a Sally Patchwork Layer Cake, among others. But there’s so much more in store for fans of the film, so you’ll need to buy it to taste them all. The only thing better than these treats alone, is snacking on them while watching the movie.

Along with a number of recipes, this book also comes complete with entertaining guides so you can throw the best — and potentially scariest— Halloween or Christmas party. One part of the entertainment guides even lists out everything you need to throw a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed holiday party down to the invitation! And this cookbook and entertaining guide has more than one use. Save it for any Halloween party, birthday shindig, or even a barbecue. Your friends and family will have a blast with this themed cookbook, so grab yours today — before Jack Skellington nabs it first!

