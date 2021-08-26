Ina Garten’s Lemon Capellini Pasta Is a Quick 10-Minute, 3-Ingredient Meal, Perfect for Weeknights

The antidote for long, exhausting day at work? Carbs and butter. And Ina Garten has just the quick-and-easy, citrus-spiked, weeknight pasta recipe for you to make tonight: her Lemon Capellini. It’s a 10-minute, three-ingredient meal that’s not only delicious, but it’s also versatile.

“Lemon Capellini is just about the fast weeknight pasta meal you can make,” Garten says on Barefoot Contessa. “And one of the reasons is because the capellini is so thin; it cooks in two to three minutes.”

The two-ingredient sauce is quick to make, too. All you’ll need is lemon (both zest and juice) and butter (and lots of it — half a pound!).

“I know, I know; it’s a lot of butter. But after a bad day at work, it’s always good,” Garten says.

To make Garten’s Lemon Capellini, start by boiling salted water and letting the capellini pasta cook for three to four minutes. As that’s boiling, heat up your two sticks of unsalted butter in a large, 12-inch saute pan (and if you’re in the market for one, we highly recommend All-Clad’s HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan). Once melted, add your lemon zest and lemon juice, along with salt and pepper.

Next, the fun part: combine! Add your cooked pasta to the sauce. After about a minute, you’ll add some pasta water to the pasta — “just enough to keep the pasta moist.”

What’s great about this recipe is you can add chicken or fish to it. It’s a versatile dish that’ll soon become a go-to weeknight recipe for you.

“Weeknight dinner doesn’t get any easier than this,” Garten says, “or delicious.”

Get the full recipe for Garten’s Lemon Capellini at Food Network.

