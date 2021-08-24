Giada De Laurentiis Celebrates Her Birthday With These Italian Lemon Cookies

Streamers, balloons, and decorations are always welcome at a party, but the only thing we really need to get into the spirit of celebration is some good food. The entree is important, of course, and we love treating our guests to one of Giada De Laurentiis’ decadent pasta dishes. But come dessert, we like to celebrate with the same cookies Giada De Laurentiis enjoys on her birthday – her Italian Lemon Ricotta cookies.

Like the best of De Laurentiis’ Italian recipes, this one is relatively simple, relying on the pure, bright flavor of lemon. It shines in this recipe, both in the fluffy, cake-like cookies, as well as in the tangy glaze that hardens into a crunchy topping that adds texture and flavor to each cookie.

If you’re making this recipe, make sure you opt for whole milk ricotta cheese, which will add the right amount of fat to the cookies, and keep them from tasting dry.

Oh, another thing we love about this cookie recipe? You don’t have to chill the dough before baking! You can simply mix up your cookie dough, spoon it onto your baking sheet, and bake.

The only thing you really have to wait for is for the cookies to cool before you glaze them, and for the glaze to harden and set. But let’s be real – if you sneak a cookie or two while the glaze is still a sweet, lemony, drippy mess, we won’t tell.

Celebrating never tasted so good.

