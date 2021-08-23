Aldi Is Selling a Total Dupe of the Pricey Probiotic Drink That’s All Over TikTok

We spend so much time on TikTok these days, it basically determines everything from what kind of coffee we’re drinking in the morning (Dalgona coffee, of course) to the couch in our living room to the way we deep clean our towels and sheets (because apparently that’s a thing!). But there are some TikTok finds that, while amazing, are a little out of our budget. We’re talking about OliPop, the gut health-promoting, low-sugar, prebiotic and fiber-filled soda that comes in totally cute, Instagrammable-packaging. But it’s pricey. So when we saw that Aldi was selling what looks like a dupe of OliPop, we knew we had to try it out.

Aldi’s answer to OliPop is their new VitaLife organic sparkling prebiotic drinks, which are just $1.99 each. The VitaLife drinks come in two flavors, Pineapple Mango and Strawberry Mint Peach.

According to Instagram reviewer AldiFavoriteFinds, both flavors are delicious.

Think of it as kombucha, but kombucha that doesn’t taste like salad dressing (said with love, as a person who regularly drinks and enjoys the salad-dressing tang of kombucha). It’s a cross between ‘booch and soda, delicious on its own or even as a cocktail mixer.

Even better? It won’t break the bank. Considering that OliPop is $42 for a 12 pack, that means that the VitaLife sparkling prebiotic drinks at Aldi are almost half the cost. That means big savings. They even have cute packaging, too, with fruit paintings adorning the cans, so they’re ready for that TikTok feature whenever you are.

