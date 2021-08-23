Martha Stewart’s Blueberry Skillet Pancake Is Perfect For Busy Mornings

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but how often do you actually have time to eat something delicious when you wake up in the morning? A lot of our favorite breakfast dishes require lots of hands-on work. Traditional pancakes are a no-go. The batter whips up easily enough, but standing over the stove flipping pancake after pancake just isn’t a realistic goal most mornings. Instead, why not try a skillet pancake? Martha Stewart’s blueberry skillet pancake gives you that pancake flavor you love, but it’s made in the oven, leaving your hands free to get ready for work, do the dishes, or sit on the couch with your coffee until it’s done.

Making this jumbo pancake is easy. The first thing you’ll need to do is pre-heat your cast iron skillet. We’re major fans of this Lodge cast iron skillet (Ina Garten is too, and other than Stewart, she’s pretty much our go-to for all things cooking).

Next, mix up your batter. It’s a very simple recipe – just whisk together the dry ingredients, mix together the wet ingredients, and then combine the two. Add a pat of butter to your hot skillet, then pour in the batter. Sprinkle the top with blueberries (or leave them off and add them as a topping when the pancake is done), and a spoonful of sugar, which will give a nice crunchy texture to the top of your pancake.

It takes less than a half-hour for the pancake to cook through, which gives you plenty of time to tend to your morning needs. When it’s ready to serve, just top with maple syrup and butter, or powdered sugar. It’s great the next day, too. Once your skillet is all the way cool, you can cover it with plastic wrap and enjoy your pancake until it’s gone.

