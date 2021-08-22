Halle Berry Loves These Plant-Based Protein Bars & You Can Get Them on Amazon

There’s no denying that Halle Berry looks incredible, so when the Oscar-winning actress and fitness enthusiast approves of a product — whether it’s a skincare tool, workout wear, or a food product, our instinct is to snag it for ourselves. Her latest love? A line of plant-based protein bars that are packed with prebiotics and probiotics and contain less than 5 grams of sugar. They’re called R.E.D.D. Radiant Energy bars and you can conveniently purchase them on Amazon. If you’re on the go (like we can only imagine Berry is, all the time!) we have a feeling you’ll love these.

Finding protein bars that are plant-based and tasty can be a challenge, but these R.E.D.D. bars fit the bill. The bars contain prebiotics, probiotics, and adaptogenic mushrooms. Each bar has at least 10 grams of plant-based protein and 11-16 grams of fiber, making them an awesome snack to carry in your bag. They claim to both help your immune system and digestive health, as well as provide an energy boost — so basically, they’re the perfect pick me up during a mid-afternoon slump! We’re not surprised that Berry is a fan (and she’s not alone; fellow celebs like Hilary Duff and Jessica Alba are also reportedly fans of the bars.)

With school back in session, we’re guessing you’re busy and looking for easy, efficient snack options — and these are a perfect option. Berry sells them on her Re*Spin website, but you can also get a 12-bar variety pack for $30.99 on Amazon.

