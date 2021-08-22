Rachael Ray’s Cacio e Pepe Popcorn With Bacon Will Elevate Your Movie-Night Snacking

Popcorn is practically synonymous with movie nights, whether you’re watching at home or in a theater. But gathering together as a family, at home, sharing one giant bowl is so fun. It’s a classic for a reason, and although popcorn is tasty on its own, it’s always fun to jazz it up with different popcorn seasonings. Rachael Ray has some amazing recipes where she turns comfort food into new and unique dishes — we’re looking at you, buffalo wing grilled cheese, street corn toast, and kosher dogs — but her latest elevates our favorite movie snack to Oscar-worthy heights. It’s cacio e pepe popcorn with bacon, and doesn’t that just sound divine?

Ray shared her creation on Instagram on National Bacon Lovers Day (yes, that is a real holiday). She wrote, “#NationalBaconLoversDay is POPPIN’!⁠⁠ Serving up this cacio e pepe popcorn with 🙌 BACON 🙌 and some other deliciously festive 🥓 recipes in my stories right now 😎👍”

Now, cacio e pepe has been having a serious foodie moment lately — so much so that Trader Joe’s even sells a ready-to-use sauce — so we’re not surprised that Ray turned the concept into a popcorn seasoning and one-upped it with bacon. This recipe calls for the traditional butter, cracked black pepper, and pecorino cheese, but also adds truffle oil and bacon. I don’t know about you, but that sounds like a pretty amazing combination. Our favorite part of this popcorn has to be just how easy it is to make. Just use a skillet with olive oil to pop the popcorn (we like this jug of Orville Redenbacher’s Original Kernels), add all the ingredients, and mix it up.

We’re already thinking this will become a movie night staple in our households. Now, bring on the latest releases!

Get the full recipe for Rachael Ray’s Cacio e Pepe Popcorn.

