Martha Stewart’s Easy Tiramisu Recipe Relies On a Store-Bought Ingredient to Keep It Simple

If you’re anything like us, you probably love a good homemade dessert, but don’t love the time-consuming process of making it. Well, if you’re looking for some sweet treats that are easy to make and that the whole family will enjoy, look no further than Martha Stewart. The domestic diva is our queen of baking — some of our favorite recipes include her sour cherry pie bars, peach compote, and brownie ice cream sandwich. Now, we’re eyeing her latest dessert recipe that’s a simple twist on a classic: an easy tiramisu recipe that uses store-bought ladyfingers to keep things simple and stress-free.

Stewart shared her creation on Instagram, writing, “You can’t beat this airy, rich tiramisu. In our easy recipe, instead of making ladyfingers, use the store-bought kind, so you can focus on the good stuff (like spreading the silky mascarpone and marsala filling over each and every layer).”

We love that she uses store-bought ladyfingers in this recipe — it totally speeds up the process (and who doesn’t love that?). Best of all: It’s a make-ahead, no-bake recipe. This dish only takes 35 minutes to prep, but you do need to make it ahead of time, as it required 9 hours to chill in the fridge.

Overall, if you’re looking for a simple chocolatey, coffee-filled dessert that’ll wow your guests, considering trying Stewart’s easy tiramisu. It’s got an awesome combination of flavors and we think it looks like a breeze to make. What’s not to love?

The recipe first appeared in the MArch 2020 issue of Martha Stewart Living Magazine, but you can get it online, too. Check out Martha Stewart’s Easy Tiramisu recipe.

