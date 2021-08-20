Jamie Oliver’s ‘Crazy Good’ Burger Calls for a Surprising Ingredient

What’s for dinner tonight? The same takeout you get delivered every Friday night? Instead, might we suggest grilling up a juicy, “crazy good” pork burger? And only one chef’s recipe meets that very specific criteria: Jamie Oliver and his Crazy Good Pork Burger.

Oozing with blue cheese and delivering a healthy hit of perfectly grilled minced pork slid between a soft burger bun, Oliver’s pork burger is simply divine. But what truly sets this mouthwatering, spinach-topped burger apart? The surprisingly delicious addition of sweet pear, finely sliced lengthways and stacked atop the melted blue cheese.

“There’s a burger, then there’s Jamie’s 5 ingredient CRAZY good pork burger. Oozy cheese paired with the sweetness of a pear and the tenderness of a handmade pork patty…a real joy to eat,” Oliver writes.

Making the pork burger is easy, too. Requiring just five ingredients and 16 minutes, you’ll start by preparing your pears and your salad. Then, shape your minced pork patties and fry ’em in a large, non-stick pan on high. Top with your crumbled blue cheese, top with the pear and salad — and bite into that juicy burger!

View the full recipe on Oliver’s website. Or, pick up Oliver’s 5 Ingredients Quick & Easy Food cookbook, now available on Amazon.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: