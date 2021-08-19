For all things Italian, we turn to Giada De Laurentiis, who has not only given us the gift of approachable, easy-to-make recipes of everyone’s favorite — and, at times, intimidating — Italian dishes, but she has also introduced us to Italian classics of which we might never have known, from semifreddo (basically the Italian version of ice cream cake) to, now, grandma pizza. And we can’t wait to make and bake the latter: a cozy, rustic style of pizza De Laurentiis describes as “something grandma would make!”

“This one is inspired by the delicious margherita pie served up at @prontobygiada for you to make at home!” De Laurentiis writes of her take on grandma pizza.

Before we get into the recipe, though, let’s dig into what exactly makes a pizza a “grandma” pizza. For starters, it has a rectangular shape (“because these pizzas were originally baked in sheet pans, because, let’s face it – that’s all that most nonnas had at home!”). But what truly sets it apart is the crust: It’s dense-yet-fluffy — and it’s a focaccia-style crust.

“This results in a crust that’s airy, full of flavor, and fluffier than traditional pizza dough,” De Laurentiis explains of her focaccia-style dough, which boasts more yeast than pizza dough.

That said, making De Laurentiis’ Margherita Grandma Pizza — which stars sweet caramelized tomatoes, mozzarella and fresh basil — might prove challenging if you’ve never made a dough from scratch before; but don’t worry, the Food Network star’s recipe is easy to follow.

To start, you’ll want to gather all your ingredients, including those for your dough (unbleached bread flour, active dry yeast, EVOO and kosher salt), and those for the toppings (pizza sauce/marinara, a handful of large tomatoes, mozzarella ciliegine and fresh basil).

First, you’ll make your focaccia dough, then top it with a layer of pizza sauce, followed by your toppings. Bake it for about 45 minutes until golden brown, top with fresh basil and olive oil — and serve!

Get the recipe for De Laurentiis’ Margherita Grandma Pizza at Giadzy.

