Ina Garten’s Espresso Martini Uses an Unexpectedly Citrusy Ingredient

Who hasn’t hopped on the espresso martini train this summer? Accurately described by Insider as the “drink of the summer,” espresso martinis are the perfect cocktail for anytime of the day, really. Round out your brunch with an espresso martini to fight the food coma that’s on the verge of settling in. Or, kick off your night out by ordering an espresso martini at dinner. What’s more, the cocktail is incredibly easy to make at home, as it requires just a few ingredients. But the recipe we’re quite fond of at the moment? Ina Garten‘s twist on the classic cocktail — which unexpectedly embraces a citrus-spiked ingredient.

To make the Barefoot Contessa host’s espresso martini, you’ll need the following ingredients: freshly brewed, chilled espresso; coffee liqueur, like Kahlua; and — the twist — orange-flavored vodka. Garten recommends picking up a bottle of Soli Ohranj, specifically, which you can find at Total Wine & More.

And to pair with that vodka, you’ll need twisted orange peel slices (eight to be exact).

As for the tools you’ll need on-hand, they include just one: a cocktail shaker, of course. We adore the Project 62 gold cocktail shaker Target’s selling for less than $15, if you need to equip your bar cart with one.

Making the espresso martini is super-easy, too. Simply fill your cocktail shaker halfway with ice; add the espresso, vodka, and liqueur; shake, strain, and serve!

Get Garten’s espresso martini recipe — which was featured in the “Halloween for Grownups” episode of Barefoot Contessa and spawned everyone’s favorite “If you can’t summon the flames directly from hell, store-bought is fine” meme — at Food Network.

