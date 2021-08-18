Martha Stewart Just Shared a Sour Cherry Pie Bar Recipe From Her Upcoming Cookbook & It’s a Must-Try

There’s no dessert that brings to mind summer more than cherry pie. A lattice-topped crust, shiny red cherries suspended in the perfect gel, a blue ribbon at the county fair…it’s almost too perfect. In fact, there just might be an even better way to get your cherry pie fix this summer, and that’s through Martha Stewart’s sour cherry pie bars. They have a complex cherry flavor and, since they’re sturdier than a regular pie, they’re our top choice when it comes to bringing dessert to picnics and potlucks. After all, who wants to risk being stuck somewhere without a dessert on hand?

The recipe comes from Stewart’s upcoming cookbook, Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts: 100+ Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season, which is available for pre-order now. As fruit dessert fiends, we’re hard-pressed to think of a cookbook we’re coveting more than this upcoming release on September 28, especially since it coincides with fall baking season.

The key to the recipe is using sour cherries. These cherries are preferable for baking because they have a more balanced acidity than snacking cherries (like Ranier and Bing), so they can stand up to the added sugar and heat required to make baked goods shine.

To make the bars, a simple filling of sour cherries, sugar, flour, and lemon juice is placed on a buttery shortbread-like crust. The crust mixture is also crumbled over the top of the cherry filling. As the bars bake, the crumble on top turns golden brown and takes on a nutty, buttery flavor. It’s hard not to sneak a crumb or two from the top when you take the bars out of the oven to cool.

When they’re done, you’re left with the perfect portable cherry dessert, and it’s so easy to make. Bring them to work for lunch, take a container to the park, or snack on them in the morning with coffee or tea. There’s never a wrong time for one of Stewart’s sour cherry crumble bars.

