Girl Scouts Just Announced A Chocolately New Cookie Flavor & It May Be Even Tastier Than Samoas

Can you believe that August is almost over? We can’t believe how quickly this year is passing by, and though we’re sad to see summer on its way out, there is a positive. That’s because with the passing of each month, we get *that* much closer to Girl Scout Cookie season! The season usually starts in January of each year (though it can depend on your location), and though we do still have half a sleeve of Thin Mints stashed away in our freezer for emergencies, we’re ready for a re-stock. But more exciting even than stocking up on our old favorites is trying the newest Girl Scout Cookie Flavor, Adventurefuls.

Related story Rachael Ray's New Cookbook Is Her Most Personal Yet & It's Available For Pre-Order Now

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If you love the chocolatey goodness of a Thin Mint and the caramel chew of a Samoa (also called Caramel deLites), then Adventurefuls could be right up your alley.

The new Girl Scout Cookie flavor features a chewy brownie-inspired chocolate cookie base that’s filled with a caramel-flavored crème. A dash of sea salt balances the flavors, and a drizzle of caramel on top finishes things off.

There are two different bakeries that make Girl Scout Cookies, and that means that sometimes there are flavors that are only available in certain areas. But never fear! Adventurefuls will be available nationwide, no matter which bakery makes the cookies for your location.

Other new faves returning this year incude Toast-Yay!, Lemon-Ups, Toffee-tastic, Girl Scout S’mores, and more.

You might be feeling blue with summer coming to an end, but keep your chin up! Pumpkin spice season is almost here, then Thanksgiving will arrive, and soon it will be Girl Scout Cookie season again and you can fill your cabinets with Adventurefuls.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.

Watch: How to Make Gorgeous Chocolate-Covered Strawberries That Have a Sweet Surprise Inside

