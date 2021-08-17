Rachael Ray’s New Cookbook Is Her Most Personal Yet & It’s Available For Pre-Order Now

We’ve been getting cooking lessons from Rachael Ray since we were kids. 30 Minute Meals was one of the first cooking shows we ever watched, and it legit taught us how to make homemade tasty meals that didn’t take all day, something that we didn’t realize was possible. But Ray has totally evolved over time, and while her focus is still on simple, delicious food, there’s more too it than that. She has a new cookbook coming out this fall that promises to be her most personal book yet, and we can’t wait to see what’s inside.

The book is called This Must Be the Place: Dispatches & Food from the Home Front, and Ray says it was inspired by the year of home cooking she did in her kitchen in upstate New York during the pandemic. That same upstate refuge actually caught fire and was nearly destroyed in August of last year, so if anyone gets just how 2020 2020 was, it’s Ray.

The book features more than 125 recipes for everything from simple meals like One-Pot Chickpea Pasta to celebratory entrees like Porcini and Greens Risotto. There are also 16 essays to read from Ray, which are sure to give fans an open window into her life like we’ve never seen before.

It might also be cathartic to read about someone going through the same things we all went through to some extent in 2020. It didn’t matter if you were famous or rich – cooking at home became something we all had to focus on.

Ray says of 2020, “I connect through cooking, and I noticed that’s what many others were doing as well. We took to the kitchen to share something of ourselves—and cooking became the discipline, diversion, and devotion that got us through.”

Between those deep reflections and the delicious-sounding recipes she created (hello, Stupid Good, Silly Easy Sausage Tray Bake), This Must Be The Place is a must-order for us.

The book is available for pre-order now, and comes out at the end of October, just in time for comfort food cooking season.

