The ‘Vanilla Bean Blog’ Has a New Best-Selling Holiday Baking Book & It’s Already Discounted on Amazon

Can you believe it? We’re already more than half way through the year! And you know what that means: the holidays are just around the corner. Fortunately, we’re here to offer you some peace of mind that, yes, you will have everything you need this holiday season — including the perfect recipes for some delectable treats. How do we know this? Because we found Sarah Keiffer’s brilliant new holiday cookbook, Baking for the Holidays: 50+ Treats for a Festive Season, available for preorder on Amazon, and it’s 16% off!

Related story Yes, It's July, But You Can Pre-Order These Cute New 'Star Wars' Kids Holiday Books on Amazon Now

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Sarah Kieffer, a self-taught baker and the author behind the Vanilla Bean Blog, has been cooking up some amazing recipes in her kitchen for years. After having two children, Kieffer’s time in the kitchen was spent tinkering with recipes and has since found that the right balance goes well beyond the sugar, butter, and flour needed in each recipe. Her focus is finding the happiness in baking — and her holiday cookbook comes just in time for all of us to find that spark of joy again.

Image: Amazon Amazon.

Baking for the Holidays: 50+ Treats for a Festive Season $20.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

This Amazon #1 best seller is an absolute must-have for your kitchen countertop, especially as the holidays get closer and closer. Kieffer’s book features fun twists on classic recipes perfect for wintertime. Among some of our favorites are her decadent cinnamon rolls, hot chocolate cake, and pumpkin pie.

This baking book also features a series of photos to give you an idea of what the final product should look like, and each has that timeless, cozy, wintertime feel. While the book will be officially available by September 7, what’s stopping you from preordering Keiffer’s collection of recipes right now? Baking for the Holidays: 50+ Treats for a Festive Season is available for just $20.95 right now. So, go ahead and gift yourself something sweet!

Before you go, check out these other impressive Ina Garten recipes.